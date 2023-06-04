Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Interior Sec. Abalos orders surprise, random drug testing in DILG, attached agencies

Tricia Gajitos

Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. has ordered the conduct of random drug testing of officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as well as its attached agencies, as part of the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Program.

In a statement released on Friday, Abalos said: “We’re going to implement this dahil napaka-importante nito. For the longest time ang focus ng ating drug campaign ay supply reduction. So, through the BIDA program, we will now address the demand side of the problem.”

“This will also show that we, the entire DILG Family, serve as role models in our campaign against illegal drugs,” he added.

Abalos also urged local chief executives to use the influence of sports to keep the public, most especially the youth, from illegal drugs.

“Through our BIDA program, we are not just promoting a healthy lifestyle here but we are raising awareness and encouragement for people to do away from illegal drugs and avoid its harsh effects,” Abalos said during the launch of the BIDA Sportsfest 2023.

A total of 12 BIDA Launching Activities, 15 BIDA Roll-outs, 8 BIDA Serbisyo Caravans, and 15 BIDA Fun Run activities have so far been conducted in various regions.

