PH Consul-General commends UAE’s social initiatives that support OFWs

Renato Dueñas, Consul-General of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Region, has lauded the United Arab Emirates’ community initiatives for overseas Filipino workers in the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dueñas thanked the country’s efforts including the recent provision of a well-equipped space for the Migrant Workers’ Office, offering a comfortable waiting area for visitors.

Recently, the Migrant Workers’ Office, which is part of the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has opened a new waiting area for visitors and clients.

In collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange, the office is eyed to accommodate the growing number of Filipino citizens who come to the consulate.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said the launch of the office is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to make a positive impact and support local communities in the UAE.

Meanwhile, John Rio Bautista, Labour Attaché at the Migrant Workers’ Office in Dubai and the Northern Regions, expressed gratitude to Al Ansari Financial Services for its initiative.