DMW closes illegal recruitment agency offering bogus jobs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has closed an illegal recruitment agency in Quezon City offering bogus jobs in Malta and Poland.

In a statement released on Friday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople personally led the closure operations of OVM Visa Assistance & Travel Consultancy on Tuesday afternoon.

“To the public, please report to the DMW any travel or consultancy agency recruiting workers for abroad. These are clear violations of the anti-illegal recruitment law,” Ople said.

It was learned that the company is not listed as an authorized or licensed recruitment agency in the DMW’s database of accredited agencies.

Ople noted that the department has received a complaint filed by “Denise” who requested assistance from the DMW’s Migrant Workers’ Protection Bureau (MWPB), formerly known as the Anti-illegal Recruitment Branch.

Surveillance operations conducted by the DMW-MWPB revealed that OVM was offering jobs such as kitchen helpers, housekeepers, waiters, and waitresses to potential overseas workers in Malta and Poland.

During one of the surveillance sorties, “Jovi,” an employee of OVM, told operatives that the company required the jobseekers to submit their passport and resume with processing fees of as much as P420,000 and a down payment of P60,000 to facilitate their overseas job application.

The jobseeker was then informed that they need to pay an additional P100,000 once their work permit is released, while the remaining balance should be paid in installments until the full amount is covered. Jobseekers were to wait for a period of six to seven months for their deployment overseas.

Charges of illegal recruitment are being prepared against Vilma Rosario, owner of OVM, as well as the agency’s registered employees.

Moreover, the DMW recommended the cancellation of the establishment’s business permit by the Quezon City local government and for the Department of Trade and Industry to cancel the Certificate of Business Name Registration of the company. It also advised victims of the illegal recruitment agency to contact them directly through their Facebook page.