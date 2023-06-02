Star-studded extravaganza: Filipino artists to light up the 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration in the Middle East

Filipinos in the Middle East are gearing up for a grand celebration of the 125th Philippines Independence Day, with a series of exciting events scheduled to take place.

The festivities, which aim to unite and honor the Filipino community in the region, will showcase the rich culture, history, and talent of the Philippines. Here are three key events that Filipinos can look forward to as part of the celebrations.

Kalayaan 2023 – A Community Extravaganza

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Saeed Hall 1 will be transformed into a hub of festivity on June 10, Saturday, for the Kalayaan 2023 celebration. Running from 8 am to 8 pm, the event promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees, and admission is free.

Kalayaan 2023 is set to be one of the most exciting community celebrations of the year, offering a diverse range of activities. The event will kick off with a vibrant community parade, showcasing the Filipino spirit and cultural pride. Attendees can enjoy a multitude of attractions, including cultural presentations, drum and lyre performances, exhibitions, a musical concert, and a commercial exhibit.

Gamers can participate in the Mobile Legends competition, while fashion enthusiasts can revel in a fashion show featuring modern hip-hop styles. Palaro, a traditional Filipino game, will also be a part of the festivities.

The highlight of the event will be a special performance by Filipino artists Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and Sofia Andres. Their appearance is set to captivate the audience and add star power to the celebration.

When asked about the significance of Kalayaan 2023, Elena Cruz, the Founder & CEO of Infinite Communities, a Social Impact agency providing marketing solutions, expressed, “Kalayaan 2023 is all about celebrating everything that makes us strong and unique, as a nation and as a people, through music, dance, and sharing of experiences and knowledge.”

Josie Conlu, the Project Manager of Love Company, shared that the event will make you feel proud.

“Kalayaan 2023, is everything you’ll ever dream of when it comes to a community event, it’ll make you laugh, dance, sing, celebrate, and most of all, proud. Proud to be a Filipino in a place we call home, a place that lives up every day to the phrase: Emirates Loves Philippines,” Conlu said.

A Multitude of Activities in Dubai

On June 18, the Filipino community in Dubai will come together to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence with an array of exciting activities at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre. The theme of the event is “Freedom. Future. History,” reflecting the essence of the occasion.

The day will be filled with various segments and competitions, such as the Best of Philippine Festivals, Philippine Folk Music Chorale Competition, Inter-School Speech Choir Competition, Mr. and Ms. Teen Philippines Independence, and the Gawad Awards 2023.

Participants can also look forward to the Terno: Barong at Filipiniana fashion show, a fruit and vegetable carving competition, and an on-the-spot painting competition.

Children can showcase their talent and charm in the Little Mr. and Ms. Kalayaan 2023 pageant, while bike enthusiasts can join the Filipino Bike Show competition. The event will also feature Bandang Kabataang Pinoy, a musical performance by Filipino youth.

In addition to the vibrant lineup of activities, attendees can avail themselves of free medical check-ups, explore the Pinoy bazaar, enjoy Philippine folk dance and arnis shows, and participate in the Unity Parade. The event also offers opportunities to explore the Negosyo Corner, a space dedicated to entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be holding one of the most-awaited events of the year for every Filipino, celebrating the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence and nationhood, will take place on June 18, 2023, at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre. With the theme ‘Freedom. Future. History,’ this event promises to be a day filled with joy, cultural pride, and memorable activities. This is an occasion that will truly make us feel proud of our heritage and celebrate our unity as a community,” said Ericson Reyes, President of the Filipino Social Club.

The participation of Filipino celebrities Daniel Matsunaga and Diana Menezes will make the event exceptionally special.

Celebrating Independence Day in Abu Dhabi

The 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration, with the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan,” will be hosted in Abu Dhabi on June 18, 2023. Organized by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy, the event serves as a significant milestone in the country’s history.

Preceding the main program, a series of events will take place in Abu Dhabi to build up the anticipation for the 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration:

Kalayaan Cup (Volleyball)

1 Day League

27 May (Sat) at 8:00am – 7:00pm

Khalifa University – Abu Dhabi

Kalayaan Cup (Basketball)

1 Day League

3 June (Sat) at 8:00 am – 7:00pm

Khalifa University – Abu Dhabi

Mutya Ng Kasarinlan Talent Show and Preliminary Gown Competition

4 June (Sun) at 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Universal Philippine School – Al Ain

Chess – Blitz Tournament

11 June (Sun) at 9:00am to 2:00pm

Abu Dhabi Chess Club – Abu Dhabi

Filipino Cooking Contest

11 June (Sun) at 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Filipino Institute – Abu Dhabi

Flag Raising Ceremony

12 June (Mon) at 7:30am

Philippine Embassy, Abu Dhabi

Guhit Pilantik (Painting Contest)

17 June (Sat) at 9:00am – 1:00pm

Vista Land Office, ADCP Tower B, Unit 102 – Abu Dhabi

Finally, on June 18, the grand program will commence at 8 am, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the Philippines. Attendees will be treated to a mesmerizing display of colorful tribal costumes from different regions of the Philippines. The “Pasiklaban Sa Kalye” (Street Dancing) will feature contingents showcasing famous festivals from various parts of the country, while the “Sagala” parade will showcase elegance and grace. The much-anticipated highlight of the evening will be the “Mutya Ng Kasarinlan” pageant, starting at 7:00 pm.

Joseph L. Leron, the Vice Chairman of the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, and the 125th PIDC Event Chairman extend an invitation to everyone, saying, “We invite you to join the largest gathering of Filipinos in Abu Dhabi, as we celebrate our independence with our fellow Filipinos from Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah. This is a unique opportunity for us to rediscover our Filipino customs and traditions, to share our history and heritage, and to take pride in our rich culture.”

The 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration serves as a symbol of hope, nurturing a deep sense of belonging and igniting inspiration among Filipinos in the Middle East.