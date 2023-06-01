Australia donates forensic equipment to PH

The Australian government has donated forensic document examination equipment to the Philippines as a token of friendship between the two countries.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) expressed gratitude to the Australian Department of Home Affairs for the equipment.

“The government of Australia has long been a partner of the Bureau of Immigration in our mutual desire for a region safe from illegal cross border movement,” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said during a ceremony on Tuesday.

“This equipment would definitely strengthen the Bureau’s capacity in detecting counterfeit documents being presented,” he added.

The Australian government was represented by Ambassador HK Yu PSM together with Counsellor William Rivera and First Secretary Jennifer Bryant from the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, key officials of the BI present in the activity were Deputy Commissioners Joel Anthony Viado and Daniel Laogan.

The equipment received are state-of-the-art stations that are used for document forensic analysis and comparison of security documents.