Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Routine maintenance reveals six marijuana plants cultivated in Sharjah residential building

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Photo courtesy of: Public Prosecution

Sharjah Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into a concerning incident involving the cultivation of drugs within a residential building in the emirate. The investigation focuses on a group of individuals of Asian descent who stand accused of cultivating drugs with the intent to traffic.

The incident came to light when a report was received from a conscientious individual responsible for overseeing one of the residential buildings. During routine maintenance work on the air conditioning units, the individual discovered a cluster of plants resembling illicit drug crops. Promptly recognizing the severity of the situation, they promptly informed the police.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement officials at the reported apartment, they conducted thorough procedures, eventually leading to the discovery of a fully equipped tent nursery. The purpose of this nursery was to meticulously preserve the suspected six drug plants. Furthermore, the authorities seized various materials and tools commonly associated with the manufacturing of drugs and psychotropic substances.

The ongoing investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution have revealed that the suspects had made extensive preparations within the apartment specifically for the cultivation of drugs with the ultimate intention of trafficking them. The investigations are still underway, as authorities strive to gather all relevant evidence and uncover the full extent of the operation.

The Public Prosecution emphasizes that the cultivation of drug plants constitutes a serious crime punishable by law, in accordance with Federal Law Decree No. 30 of 2021 concerning the combating of drugs and psychotropic substances. Those found guilty of drug trafficking face severe penalties, including the possibility of the death penalty.

The authorities remain dedicated to their diligent efforts to combat drug-related crimes, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The Public Prosecution’s pursuit of justice serves as a clear message that drug cultivation and trafficking will not be tolerated within the emirate, and that the full force of the law will be applied to uphold public safety.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 3 1

Sphynx cats: Perfect companion for OFWs for its beauty, independence 

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS vacation

Brunch ‘n’ Splash with all the family this summer with Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

7 hours ago
PBC 86

Philippine Business Council empowers Abu Dhabi’s Business Community with “Learn.Leverage.Leap” Seminar

8 hours ago
pse hall

PSE Events Hall inaugurated, House Speaker promotes business and job creation via MIF

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button