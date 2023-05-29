Routine maintenance reveals six marijuana plants cultivated in Sharjah residential building

Sharjah Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into a concerning incident involving the cultivation of drugs within a residential building in the emirate. The investigation focuses on a group of individuals of Asian descent who stand accused of cultivating drugs with the intent to traffic.

The incident came to light when a report was received from a conscientious individual responsible for overseeing one of the residential buildings. During routine maintenance work on the air conditioning units, the individual discovered a cluster of plants resembling illicit drug crops. Promptly recognizing the severity of the situation, they promptly informed the police.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement officials at the reported apartment, they conducted thorough procedures, eventually leading to the discovery of a fully equipped tent nursery. The purpose of this nursery was to meticulously preserve the suspected six drug plants. Furthermore, the authorities seized various materials and tools commonly associated with the manufacturing of drugs and psychotropic substances.

The ongoing investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution have revealed that the suspects had made extensive preparations within the apartment specifically for the cultivation of drugs with the ultimate intention of trafficking them. The investigations are still underway, as authorities strive to gather all relevant evidence and uncover the full extent of the operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by النيابة العامة لدولة الإمارات (@uae_pp)

The Public Prosecution emphasizes that the cultivation of drug plants constitutes a serious crime punishable by law, in accordance with Federal Law Decree No. 30 of 2021 concerning the combating of drugs and psychotropic substances. Those found guilty of drug trafficking face severe penalties, including the possibility of the death penalty.

The authorities remain dedicated to their diligent efforts to combat drug-related crimes, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The Public Prosecution’s pursuit of justice serves as a clear message that drug cultivation and trafficking will not be tolerated within the emirate, and that the full force of the law will be applied to uphold public safety.