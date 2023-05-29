PSE Events Hall inaugurated, House Speaker promotes business and job creation via MIF

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

In a ceremony held at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Tower in Bonifacio Global City, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez expressed his confidence that the newly inaugurated PSE events hall would become a pivotal venue for groundbreaking business offerings.

As reported by the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Romualdez also highlighted the crucial role of the PSE in the country’s development, emphasizing the potential for stock market earnings to fuel business activities, job creation, and vital social programs.

PSE Events Hall Inauguration: Ribbon Cutting and Market Data Wall Unveiling

Recognizing the importance of capital markets in supporting national development, Romualdez underscored the House’s firm belief by proposing the establishment of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

The MIF aims to generate blue-chip investment opportunities, with dividends channeled toward strategic social programs and larger development goals. The MIF bill received overwhelming approval from the House last December, and the Senate is expected to pass its version before the Congress’ sine die adjournment this week, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s urgent certification of the bill.

President Marcos, in a message to the Senate certifying the MIF as urgent, emphasized the need for a sustainable national investment fund to accelerate the implementation of high-impact infrastructure projects and stimulate economic activity. Romualdez commended the PSE for its resilience and adaptability, noting the inauguration of the events hall as a testament to the Exchange’s ability to navigate challenging circumstances, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing optimism, Romualdez stated, “I am certain that the PSE events hall will soon be the venue for many groundbreaking business offerings.” He called for unity between the PSE, the business sector, and the House of Representatives in advancing strategic legislative initiatives that benefit marginalized sectors and ensure a prosperous future for all Filipinos.

PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon expressed gratitude to Speaker Romualdez for his support in promoting the country’s capital market. Monzon emphasized the need for new products and active regulations to enhance liquidity, acknowledging Speaker Romualdez’s commitment to sponsor legislation that will facilitate the market’s growth trajectory. The PSE is actively collaborating with the Office of the Speaker in pursuit of this objective.

The inauguration of the PSE events hallmarks a significant milestone for the Exchange, demonstrating its agility and commitment to driving economic progress. As the country moves forward, the PSE continues to be a key player in expanding business opportunities, fostering job creation, and contributing to the nation’s overall development.

