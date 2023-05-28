Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman quits job to become “full-time daughter”

A woman has decided to quit her job and to become a full-time daughter with a monthly salary from her parents amounting to P32,000.

In a report on the South China Morning Post, the Chinese woman identified as “Nianan” reportedly suffered from “heightened levels of stress and the constant pressure of being on-call 24 hours a day” after working for a news company for 15 years.

Her parents then decided to offer her to stop working and become a full-time daughter wherein she will receive 4,000 yuan or P32,000 a month.

The money will be coming from her parents’ retirement pension of over 10,000 yuan.

Nianan said in the report that her profession is filled with love.

Her tasks include grocery shopping, making dinner, driving, organizing trips, and dancing with her parents for about an hour.

Nianan said her parents are not stopping her to find a better job in the future.

“But if you don’t want to work, just stay at home and spend time with us,” they also told her.

 

