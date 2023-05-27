Man who opened Asiana Airlines door mid-air says he’s uncomfortable

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Courtesy of: Reuters

The man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines mid-air explained that he was uncomfortable during the flight and wanted to get out of the plane as quickly as possible.

Yonhap News Agency reports that the man also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213m) as the plane was about to land.

The incident caused panic on board sending nine passengers to the hospital for breathing issues.

Investigation is now underway and the police are planning to arrest the man after the investigation.

 

