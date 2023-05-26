Latest News

Underage OFW intercepted at NAIA Terminal 1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 14 seconds ago

A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) suspected to be a minor was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Tuesday for misrepresentation, according to immigration authorities. 

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco revealed that the victim, hailing from Sultan Kudarat, was prevented from boarding a flight to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she intended to work as a household service worker (HSW).

Although the victim possessed a passport with a valid working visa indicating she was 24 years old, officers discovered that her birth certificate had been tampered with. 

Tansingco noted that the victim’s behavior raised suspicions about her true age, suggesting she may be younger than 20 and potentially a minor. 

The immigration officer who processed the victim’s passport doubted the authenticity of the supporting document.

The investigation confirmed alterations in the birth certificate’s details, including the year of birth.

The Bureau of Immigration described the case as a clear incident of human trafficking.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

kuwait

DFA seeks dialogue as Kuwait maintains visa ban on Filipinos

9 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi man gets 25-year sentence for AED40 million public funds theft

44 mins ago
tft website 5

See the Unseen: A Whole Other Level of Photography Experience with HUAWEI P60 Pro

14 hours ago
zubiri

Senate to fastrack Maharlika Bill passage after being certified as urgent

19 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button