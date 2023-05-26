Latest NewsNewsTFT News

SWS: 69% of Filipinos say job hunting is hard

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

File Photo

A new survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that 69% of adult Filipinos find job hunting in the Philippines hard.

The survey was conducted from March 26 to 29. The survey shows that only 11% of Filipinos believe that finding a job in the Philippines is easy, 16% said it’s neither easy nor hard, while 4% don’t know.

The SWS said that job hunting in the Philippines has been difficult since 2011.

1,200 Filipino respondents aged 18 and above across the country took part in the survey. It was through face-to-face interviews where they were asked if they find job hunting as easy, hard, neither or they don’t know.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pagasa 1

PAGASA: Mawar intensifies and may reach peak in 24 hours

3 hours ago
National Commission for Culture and the Arts

NCCA to create task force for restoration of fire-razed Manila Central Post Office

3 hours ago
world bank

World Bank vows more support for PH

3 hours ago
radyo pilipinas

DILG partners with private sector vs illegal drugs

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button