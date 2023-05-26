SWS: 69% of Filipinos say job hunting is hard

A new survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that 69% of adult Filipinos find job hunting in the Philippines hard.

The survey was conducted from March 26 to 29. The survey shows that only 11% of Filipinos believe that finding a job in the Philippines is easy, 16% said it’s neither easy nor hard, while 4% don’t know.

The SWS said that job hunting in the Philippines has been difficult since 2011.

1,200 Filipino respondents aged 18 and above across the country took part in the survey. It was through face-to-face interviews where they were asked if they find job hunting as easy, hard, neither or they don’t know.