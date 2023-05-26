Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAGASA: Mawar intensifies and may reach peak in 24 hours

Staff Report

Courtesy of: Dost_pagasa

Super Typhoon Mawar has continued to intensify as it nears the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

State Weather bureau PAGASA said that Mawar now has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 260 km/h, and central pressure of 905 hPa.

Mawar’s strong typhoon winds can also reach 550km from the center.

The super typhoon is expected to peak its intensity within 24 hours. It is expected to enter PAR on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Once inside PAR, Mawar will also be called Betty.

PAGASA said the center of the eye of Mawar was located at 1,705 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 10AM. Mawar is also now moving west at 20 km/h.

The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rains that may trigger flooding or rain-induced landslides over northern Luzon beginning late Sunday or on Monday next week.

