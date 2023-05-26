Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NCCA to create task force for restoration of fire-razed Manila Central Post Office

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: National Commission for Culture and the Arts

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has announced that it is set to create an inter-agency task force for the restoration of the fire-hit Manila Central Post Office (MCPO).

According to a GMA report, NCCA Executive Director Oscar Casaysay said the formation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Cultural Heritage was tackled by the agency’s Board of Commissioners.

Casaysay bared that the NCCA is still waiting for the comprehensive assessment of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and its restoration may take up to five years, with estimated costs breaching P1 billion.

“Maraming usapin. Di pa namin napag-usapan kung ano ang plano ng Philippine Post. Kailangan maiconsider ‘yun sa pag-uusap ng inter-agency task force,” Casaysay said.

“May mga policies tayo. Kaya lang tiningnan namin, ‘di comprehensive ’yung sinasabi ko na disaster risk reduction and management plan. Kailangan ikonsidera na rin natin doon sa charter para ‘yung guidelines ay maisaayos na natin sa lahat ng cultural heritage and spaces,” he added.

The task force will be headed by NCCA chairperson and National Archive Director Victorino Mapa Manalo, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the National Museum, and the postmaster general of the Philippine Postal Corporation.

Last Sunday, the MCPO was razed by a 30-hour fire that started in the building’s basement.

The BFP noted that the estimated cost of damage was around P300 million.

 

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

pagasa 1

PAGASA: Mawar intensifies and may reach peak in 24 hours

3 hours ago
job applicants 1

SWS: 69% of Filipinos say job hunting is hard

3 hours ago
world bank

World Bank vows more support for PH

3 hours ago
radyo pilipinas

DILG partners with private sector vs illegal drugs

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button