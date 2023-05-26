NCCA to create task force for restoration of fire-razed Manila Central Post Office

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has announced that it is set to create an inter-agency task force for the restoration of the fire-hit Manila Central Post Office (MCPO).

According to a GMA report, NCCA Executive Director Oscar Casaysay said the formation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Cultural Heritage was tackled by the agency’s Board of Commissioners.

Casaysay bared that the NCCA is still waiting for the comprehensive assessment of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and its restoration may take up to five years, with estimated costs breaching P1 billion.

“Maraming usapin. Di pa namin napag-usapan kung ano ang plano ng Philippine Post. Kailangan maiconsider ‘yun sa pag-uusap ng inter-agency task force,” Casaysay said.

“May mga policies tayo. Kaya lang tiningnan namin, ‘di comprehensive ’yung sinasabi ko na disaster risk reduction and management plan. Kailangan ikonsidera na rin natin doon sa charter para ‘yung guidelines ay maisaayos na natin sa lahat ng cultural heritage and spaces,” he added.

The task force will be headed by NCCA chairperson and National Archive Director Victorino Mapa Manalo, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the National Museum, and the postmaster general of the Philippine Postal Corporation.

Last Sunday, the MCPO was razed by a 30-hour fire that started in the building’s basement.

The BFP noted that the estimated cost of damage was around P300 million.