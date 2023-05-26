Latest News

DFA seeks dialogue as Kuwait maintains visa ban on Filipinos

NAIA FILE PHOTO ONLY

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is actively pursuing further dialogue with the Kuwaiti government as the Gulf state continues to maintain its entry ban and visa suspension for Filipino nationals. 

This, as Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has restated the suspension of visa issuance to Philippine passport holders on May 25, confirming the continuation of the ban that was initially implemented two weeks prior.

Assistant Secretary Paul Raymund Cortes emphasized Manila’s respect for Kuwait’s laws and regulations, expressing the DFA’s intention to convene another meeting to address the issue. 

Cortes acknowledged certain actions that were perceived as violations and affirmed Manila’s commitment to working within Kuwait’s legal framework while ensuring the well-being of Filipino citizens. 

He also expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s continued acceptance of the 200,000 Filipinos living and working there. 

In a memorandum issued by the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation on May 10, personnel at Kuwait International Airport have been instructed to deny entry to Filipinos, including visa holders, with the exception of Filipinos who are residents of Kuwait.

