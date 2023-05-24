Chinese Star Restaurant expands with new outlet at Al Ghurair Centre Mall in Dubai

Chinese Star Restaurant, renowned for its authentic and high-quality Chinese cuisine, unveiled its latest branch in the vibrant city of Dubai. Located in the prestigious Al Ghurair Centre mall, the new outlet promises to captivate food enthusiasts with its rich and diverse menu offerings.

Following the success of its flagship restaurant in Sharjah, Chinese Star Restaurant’s expansion into the heart of Dubai marks an exciting milestone for the establishment. With a dedicated following of Asian and Chinese food connoisseurs, the restaurant has gained a reputation for its unique blend of traditional and contemporary flavors.

Situated at Shop no. F80 on the 1st Floor of Al Ghurair Centre in Al Rigga, Chinese Star Restaurant offers patrons an opportunity to savor the vibrant tastes of Chinese cuisine in a bustling atmosphere. From classic dim sum to soul-warming hot pot, the menu presents a plethora of options sure to delight even the most discerning palates.

Every dish is crafted with meticulous care by skilled chefs, utilizing fresh and high-quality ingredients. Chinese Star Restaurant ensures that each dining experience is not only delectable but also memorable. Whether one is a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, the restaurant extends a warm invitation to celebrate its new chapter at Al Ghurair Centre.

To commemorate the grand opening, Chinese Star Restaurant has introduced several enticing offers. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a Dh5 discount on orders above Dh50 and a Dh10 discount on orders exceeding Dh100. Additionally, the restaurant presents a membership program, wherein cardholders can avail themselves of cash rewards ranging from Dh48 to a staggering Dh2,000, redeemable at any Chinese Star Restaurant.

Noteworthy menu highlights include the popular mango milkshake, available at a special grand opening price of Dh9.99. The restaurant’s diverse stations cater to a wide range of culinary preferences, featuring Asian cuisine, hot pot, barbecues, dim sum, juices, drinks, sweets, sushi, and more.

For inquiries or reservations, Chinese Star Restaurant can be contacted at +971 52 915 1988. The establishment eagerly awaits the opportunity to welcome guests to Al Ghurair Centre and invite them to embark on a culinary journey through the tantalizing wonders of Chinese cuisine.