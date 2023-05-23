The Brilliant iFARM Hotel & Resort promotes Leisure, Nature, and Agriculture with New Partnership

The busy city life does not leave much room to appreciate nature, with fewer green spaces to freely enjoy family bonding. This is why iFranchise Business Services Corp. CEO Krizzia Loyang Tanabe conceptualized iFarm Hotel and Resort in Alfonso, Cavite, to serve as an accessible respite from the urban stress of crowded spaces.

The property captures the relaxing ambiance of nature, with modern amenities such as luxury cabins that allow breathtaking views of open spaces. Its amenities include an event center, infinity pool, flower farm, butterfly garden, and an organic showcase farm, which are all centered on the property’s majestic natural waterfall.

“The idea came to me during the pandemic, when we were all locked down inside our homes. We missed looking up at the blue skies, watching the stars, and just relaxing in the wide-open spaces of the great outdoors. Because of our busy lives, we have lost touch with nature,” Tanabe explained.

The granddaughter of farmers from Eastern Visayas, Tanabe knows the importance of supporting agriculture and teaching the next generations to value the contributions of Filipino farmers. This is why she also envisions iFarm as a place where children can learn about maintaining a sustainable lifestyle. Most of all, iFarm is a place to bond and create new memories with family as guests enjoy nature and cool weather within luxurious, world-class accommodations, particularly the cabins that were designed in Turkey.

The exciting nature-themed property takes a new step in its ongoing development through its partnership with Brilliant Skin CEO Glenda Victorio. The partnership was signed in Dubai’s Paramount Hotel in the UAE with special guest, Her Royal Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Princess of Bahrain sharing her opening remarks.

The event was a culmination of three empowered women who use their capacity to help uplift others. With this new partnership, iFarm Hotel and Resort will be able to strengthen its mission of promoting a love for nature and nurturing a passion for a more sustainable lifestyle. This project will also benefit the next generations, who will grow up having a better appreciation of nature and agriculture.