PICPA Dubai Hosts Successful Power BI Training

In today’s modern world, data is easily available and can be used by anyone. However, making sense of these abundant information requires a particular set of skills to fully understand and interpret them. Power BI, an interactive data visualization tool developed by Microsoft, is one of the most useful tools in the market used by professionals to understand large data, visualize them, and create reports for business decisions.

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai Chapter, in partnership with Magnate International Business School (MIBS), organized a group workshop about Power BI Training which took place on 19th March 2023 at Novotel, Al Barsha, Dubai.

The members of PICPA Dubai were invited to join the free event which was specifically designed to provide vital training about the fundamentals of Power BI and give them insights on how to effectively analyze and visualize data crucial for their organizations.

The workshop featured the resource speaker Ms. Christine Filomeno, Chief Executive Officer of MIBS and one of the board of directors of PICPA Dubai. Christine is a seasoned expert in the fields of internal audit and financial reporting and has a 20-year of experience in various ERP and complex systems.

The same training was actually given to PICPA Dubai members during the 2023 Finance and Tax Summit, and since the leaders of the organization received a number of good feedback about this, the organization decided to provide another round of Power BI sessions and to have a more intimate workshop where the members can actually create their own dashboards using raw Excel files and an empty canvass.

Overall, the training was a great success, capping the session with a Board presentation using the reports created from PowerBI and how this information can be reported to users effectively. This workshop is sure to be one of the highlights of PICPA Dubai and more sessions are being planned in the future.