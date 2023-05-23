Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

PICPA Dubai Hosts Successful Power BI Training

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

"What gets measured, gets managed”/ Story written and submitted to TFT by PICPA

In today’s modern world, data is easily available and can be used by anyone. However, making sense of these abundant information requires a particular set of skills to fully understand and interpret them. Power BI, an interactive data visualization tool developed by Microsoft, is one of the most useful tools in the market used by professionals to understand large data, visualize them, and create reports for business decisions.

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai Chapter, in partnership with Magnate International Business School (MIBS), organized a group workshop about Power BI Training which took place on 19th March 2023 at Novotel, Al Barsha, Dubai.

The members of PICPA Dubai were invited to join the free event which was specifically designed to provide vital training about the fundamentals of Power BI and give them insights on how to effectively analyze and visualize data crucial for their organizations.

The workshop featured the resource speaker Ms. Christine Filomeno, Chief Executive Officer of MIBS and one of the board of directors of PICPA Dubai. Christine is a seasoned expert in the fields of internal audit and financial reporting and has a 20-year of experience in various ERP and complex systems.

The same training was actually given to PICPA Dubai members during the 2023 Finance and Tax Summit, and since the leaders of the organization received a number of good feedback about this, the organization decided to provide another round of Power BI sessions and to have a more intimate workshop where the members can actually create their own dashboards using raw Excel files and an empty canvass.

Overall, the training was a great success, capping the session with a Board presentation using the reports created from PowerBI and how this information can be reported to users effectively. This workshop is sure to be one of the highlights of PICPA Dubai and more sessions are being planned in the future.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS coco martin

Coco Martin confirms relationship with Julia Montes, wants to maintain things private 

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T174250.613

Heart Evangelista appreciates Chiz Escudero for learning the things she loves

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 23 at 4.15.43 PM

The Brilliant iFARM Hotel & Resort promotes Leisure, Nature, and Agriculture with New Partnership

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS typhoon mawar

Super Typhoon “Mawar” intensifies outside Philippine area of responsibility, threatens Guam

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button