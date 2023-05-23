Coco Martin confirms relationship with Julia Montes, wants to maintain things private 

Kapamilya Primetime King Coco Martin has confirmed his 12-year relationship with actress Julia Montes.

The two have kept their relationship low-key for many years now.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin tulad ng dati. Nilo-look forward namin kapag may project na magkasama kami and then kapag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao pero name-maintain namin ang privacy sa buhay namin,” Coco said in a report on TV Patrol.

The couple started dating way back in 2011. Coco said that despite their revelation they still want to keep their relationship private, saying they find value in keeping their romance away from the public eye.

“Basta kami, hindi naman na kaming mga bata. Kung ano ‘yung nakikita at iniisip ng mga tao, ‘yun na ‘yun. Mas masarap ‘yung pakiramdam na pribado ang buhay namin, tahimik. Walang mga issue. Ito, masaya kami,” he added.

Montes also seconded Coco’s statement and she remains grateful for having each other.

“Kung ano ‘yung position namin ngayon, sobrang blessed lang talaga kami. And never nawala sa center si God so hindi nawawala ang mga good stuff. Si God talaga ang center,” she said.

Last February, Coco teased his fans when he admitted that he gave a ring to actress Julia Montes a day before Valentine’s Day.

The two have long been rumored to be a couple but they never gave any official confirmation.

“Singing.Kasi si Juls, sobrang espesyal sa akin,” he said when asked about his gift to the actress.

Coco also brought kilig to their fans when the actor admitted that it was in their series ‘Walang Hanggan’ where everything started for them.

The two were last seen in the defunct television series FPJ: Ang Probinsyano.