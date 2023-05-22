Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA launches Enterprise Platform to reduce traffic, predict maintenance works

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a comprehensive Enterprise Platform for designing and developing AI and data science solutions to foster innovation and leadership in a variety of operations such as predictive maintenance for roads and bridges, public transportation route planning, and crowd management.

In a statement released on Sunday, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The launch of this platform affirms RTA’s commitment to advancing Dubai’s transition into the world’s smartest city. By leveraging AI, the platform aims to foster residents’ wellbeing and boost sustainability and service efficiency.”

“RTA boasts one of the UAE’s largest big data platforms in terms of storage capacity. It has been linked with the AI platform, to benefit from the existing historical data and develop use cases that meet RTA’s strategic and operational requirements. Applications include analysing traffic data and identifying patterns and forecasts, which contributes to an efficient road network planning and reduces traffic congestion,” he added.

Al Tayer noted that the use of predictive maintenance of roads and bridges, public transportation network planning, and crowds’ management are key use cases that mark RTA’s direction of incorporating AI technologies in all systems by 2031.

“The AI platform constitutes a foundation for undertaking a range of projects within RTA’s AI project roadmap. It covers more than 100 use cases across various domains that cover predictive maintenance for RTA’s assets and properties as well as offering AI-integrated smart services to enhance both customer and employee experiences and expedite the processing of administrative tasks,” he stated.

Moreover, Al Tayer bared that the RTA ensures that AI models do not make decisions incompatible with the AI principles and ethics set by the Dubai Digital Authority.

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

robin padilla

Robin Padilla files bill seeking death penalty for law enforcers, officials involved in illegal drugs

11 mins ago
ethel booba

Ethel Booba airs frustration to a game show over cancelled guestings

24 mins ago
TFT NEWS Emirates Draw Fast 5

Emirates Draw Launches FAST5: A Game-Changer Paving the Way for Extraordinary Lives

25 mins ago
marcos 6

Marcos says time to refocus on economy after WHO declares end of COVID-19 health emergency

39 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button