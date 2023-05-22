RTA launches Enterprise Platform to reduce traffic, predict maintenance works

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a comprehensive Enterprise Platform for designing and developing AI and data science solutions to foster innovation and leadership in a variety of operations such as predictive maintenance for roads and bridges, public transportation route planning, and crowd management.

In a statement released on Sunday, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The launch of this platform affirms RTA’s commitment to advancing Dubai’s transition into the world’s smartest city. By leveraging AI, the platform aims to foster residents’ wellbeing and boost sustainability and service efficiency.”

“RTA boasts one of the UAE’s largest big data platforms in terms of storage capacity. It has been linked with the AI platform, to benefit from the existing historical data and develop use cases that meet RTA’s strategic and operational requirements. Applications include analysing traffic data and identifying patterns and forecasts, which contributes to an efficient road network planning and reduces traffic congestion,” he added.

.@rta_dubai launches a comprehensive Enterprise Platform for designing and developing AI and data science solutions at world-class standards in collaboration with top global firms. #Dubai https://t.co/EovaztXC1N pic.twitter.com/juWEQ4XhGb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 21, 2023

Al Tayer noted that the use of predictive maintenance of roads and bridges, public transportation network planning, and crowds’ management are key use cases that mark RTA’s direction of incorporating AI technologies in all systems by 2031.

“The AI platform constitutes a foundation for undertaking a range of projects within RTA’s AI project roadmap. It covers more than 100 use cases across various domains that cover predictive maintenance for RTA’s assets and properties as well as offering AI-integrated smart services to enhance both customer and employee experiences and expedite the processing of administrative tasks,” he stated.

Moreover, Al Tayer bared that the RTA ensures that AI models do not make decisions incompatible with the AI principles and ethics set by the Dubai Digital Authority.