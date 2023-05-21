Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW to assist 815 OFWs affected by Kuwait visa suspension

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 mins ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that it is ready to assist 815 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who has been affected by Kuwait’s recent move to suspend the issuance of visas for newly hired Filipino workers.

In a statement released on Saturday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said: “We have agreed on a financial package and job-matching efforts for those whose dreams of working in Kuwait have been put on hold, temporarily, as both countries find the best way forward in addressing current concerns.”

“The DMW met with private recruitment agencies with job orders for Kuwait and elsewhere to discuss joint efforts to help their workers look for either foreign or local employment so that they can continue to earn for their families,” Ople added.

At least 515 of the 815 directly affected OFWs belong to the domestic workers’ category while the rest are mostly in the service sector, to be employed as waiters and waitresses, mall vendors, sales associates with a few to be working in Kuwait as nurses.

Moreover, Ople noted that the DMW is preparing a financial aid package of P30,000 to eligible OFWs who had already spent money in applying for Kuwait.

“We are optimistic that all these issues raised by both parties in the talks will be resolved in due time. Meanwhile, life continues, and the Department of Migrant Workers is working closely with the private sector to help our workers and their families,” she stated.

Ople bared that the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office continue to work with Kuwait authorities on the repatriation of distressed OFWs.

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

doh 2

DOH warns vs false cure for hypertension

20 seconds ago
onions 2

DA sets onion price cap on May 22

16 mins ago
uae president

UAE to implement electricity bill deductions for low-income farm owners starting July

23 mins ago
floating bridge

RTA extends Floating Bridge closure

39 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button