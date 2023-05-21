DMW to assist 815 OFWs affected by Kuwait visa suspension

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that it is ready to assist 815 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who has been affected by Kuwait’s recent move to suspend the issuance of visas for newly hired Filipino workers.

In a statement released on Saturday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said: “We have agreed on a financial package and job-matching efforts for those whose dreams of working in Kuwait have been put on hold, temporarily, as both countries find the best way forward in addressing current concerns.”

“The DMW met with private recruitment agencies with job orders for Kuwait and elsewhere to discuss joint efforts to help their workers look for either foreign or local employment so that they can continue to earn for their families,” Ople added.

At least 515 of the 815 directly affected OFWs belong to the domestic workers’ category while the rest are mostly in the service sector, to be employed as waiters and waitresses, mall vendors, sales associates with a few to be working in Kuwait as nurses.

Moreover, Ople noted that the DMW is preparing a financial aid package of P30,000 to eligible OFWs who had already spent money in applying for Kuwait.

“We are optimistic that all these issues raised by both parties in the talks will be resolved in due time. Meanwhile, life continues, and the Department of Migrant Workers is working closely with the private sector to help our workers and their families,” she stated.

Ople bared that the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office continue to work with Kuwait authorities on the repatriation of distressed OFWs.