PNP arrests 3 foreigners, 2 Pinoys in alleged aid offer to cryptocurrency scam victims 

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) arrested three foreigners and two Filipinos for trying to offer assistance to victims of cryptocurrency scams. 

The arrest was made on Thursday after the group’s online modus is to assist cryptocurrency scam victims in recovering their money.

The suspects allegedly asked the victims to open a new crypto-wallet to store the money that they will be able to recover. 

“Double whammy, na-scam ka na previously because of the crypto na nawala sa iyo, and once you try to recover it again ini-scam ka na naman nila so dalawang beses ka na scam,” said PNP-ACG spokesperson Police Captain Michelle Sabino  in a GMA News report. 

One of the suspects even tried to hide the flash drive that could be used as evidence against them. 

“Itong tatlong foreigners sila ‘yung mga maintainers and owners and then ‘yung dalawang Filipinos sila ‘yung kukuha ng bibiktimahin sila yung chatter,” said Sabino.

“We don’t know why we’re here. I’m sorry what? We don’t know why we’re here,” said one of the suspects when asked by the media. 

