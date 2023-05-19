NPM Group applauded by PEZA Director General for successful inaugural PEIS and 9th edition of PPIE

The inaugural Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) and the 9th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) have concluded with resounding success, garnering accolades and appreciation from industry leaders. The New Media Perspective Group, spearheading these momentous occasions, received special recognition for their outstanding efforts in organizing these high-profile events.

These events have shed light on the immense potential and undeniable excellence of the Philippines, making it an attractive proposition for investors worldwide. The incorporation of the Philippines into investors’ businesses is seen as an opportunity to maximize the country’s potential and take advantage of its favorable business environment. Additionally, the events align with the initiatives of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the government to attract strategic and large-scale investments, particularly from the Middle East.

The Philippines, with its thriving economy, offers a plethora of opportunities for foreign investors seeking to tap into its growth. The aim of these events is to promote business and investment opportunities in the country and encourage investors to view the Philippines as their next investment destination. The timing couldn’t be better, as the country presents a ripe investment climate that promises significant returns.

PEZA, in its pursuit of attracting investors to the Philippines, emphasizes the creation of enduring partnerships and the development of forward and backward linkages. The objective is to strengthen efforts in promoting investments between the Philippines and the Middle East, fostering mutually beneficial relationships that contribute to the growth of both regions.

As of January 2023, PEZA proudly reports the registration of 16 companies from Middle Eastern countries, including Cyprus, Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait, Turkey, and Iran. These companies have collectively invested a staggering Php 2.969 billion, exported US $4.325 million worth of goods, and created 4,595 direct jobs—an impressive testament to the attractiveness of the Philippine market.

With the success of these recent events, PEZA looks forward to forging even more productive partnerships in the future. The goal is to continue transforming the Philippines into a Smart Investment Hub, attracting investors from around the world and propelling the country’s economic growth.

Director General Tereso O. Panga expressed his congratulations and best wishes to all involved. As PEZA embarks on another milestone in its mission to attract investors, the call to action is clear: together, let us make it happen in the Philippines.