Kris Aquino confirms relationship with guy named “Marc” 

Kris Aquino has confirmed that she is now in a relationship with a guy named “Marc” with some of her followers and netizens assuming that it was Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

In a social media post, Aquino made a gratitude post dedicated to her sons Josh and Bimby, sisters, and friends. 

At the end of her post, she mentioned about Marc and how they both found love and friendship.

“I’ve been so unfair in not thanking you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you; for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you, all because I didn’t believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations and because I need at least two cycles of nine months each before I can hope to reach remission,” she said.

Aquino also apologized to Marc for punishing him for the things done to her by other people.

Aquino also said that some of her recent photos were taken by “Marc”.

“Thank you for agreeing to my request to not post pictures and keep our new relationship private. We are proof that love comes when you least expect it,” she stated.

“Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance. Whatever God decides for us, let’s please end up best friends for the rest of our lives,” she said.

The politician commented on Aquino’s post with a yellow heart. 

