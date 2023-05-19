DTI Secretary commends The Filipino Times for organizing key investment events in Dubai

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has congratulated The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for overseas Filipinos worldwide, for successfully organizing the highly anticipated Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) 2023 and the 9th Annual Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 in Dubai.

These prominent investment-related events have garnered significant attention as they serve as a crucial platform to showcase the Philippines’ potential and its attractive business environment, fostered by the government’s dedicated efforts to implement economic policy reforms.

The DTI, led by Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, recognizes the importance of PEIS 2023 in promoting business and investment opportunities in the Philippines.

The event highlights government incentives, amended laws, and a welcoming investment climate aimed at encouraging both local and foreign investments. With a particular emphasis on exploring partnerships across industries, PEIS 2023 offers a unique opportunity for Filipino entrepreneurs from various parts of the world to capitalize on the incentives provided by the Philippines and mutually benefit from investment prospects.

Meanwhile, the PPIE 2023, renowned as the longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is expected to attract prominent figures in the industry. The event will bring together government officials, reputable property developers, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, and foreign investors to discuss the active involvement of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Philippine economy. The forum will delve into potential investment opportunities and property development prospects available in the country.

Highlighting the DTI’s commitment to supporting Middle Eastern business communities and OFWs, Secretary Pascual emphasized the government’s dedication to enabling thriving businesses and fostering prosperity in the growing Philippine economy. Through significant economic reforms, such as the Foreign Investment Act (FIA), Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act (RTLA), and the Public Service Act (PSA), the Philippines has strived to create a conducive environment for local and foreign businesses alike.

In line with these efforts, the DTI has been actively collaborating with other government agencies to enhance the ease of doing business in the country. Recently, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order (EO) No. 18, mandating the creation of green lanes for strategic investments. This measure is expected to expedite the issuance of necessary licenses, certifications, and permits for strategic investments at all levels, further streamlining the investment process.

The DTI expressed its sincere appreciation to The Filipino Times for hosting these prestigious events, recognizing their significant impact on the business landscape. As the events concluded successfully, Secretary Pascual conveyed his optimism for continued partnership and collaboration, affirming the shared goal of achieving prosperity for all stakeholders. The DTI’s support and dedication to fostering economic growth reflect the government’s commitment to bolstering the Philippines’ position as a preferred investment destination.

The PEIS 2023 and the PPIE 2023 serve as pivotal platforms that highlight the Philippines’ economic potential and offer valuable networking opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. These events demonstrate the government’s commitment to attracting investments, boosting economic development, and creating sustainable opportunities for both local and overseas investors, ultimately contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.