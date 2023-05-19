CCC applauds Philippine Economic and Investment Summit 2023 and PPIE for advancing climate-resilient growth

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) extends its congratulations to The Filipino Times for the successful organization of the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit 2023 (PEIS) and the 9th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2023. These events, held on May 12-13 in Dubai, UAE, have provided valuable platforms for fostering collaboration and cooperation among the Philippine government, private sector partners, and other stakeholders in pursuit of climate-resilient, low-carbon, and sustainable economic growth and development.

The CCC recognizes the importance of transformative and investment-led climate action in aligning the country’s climate agenda with its socio-economic and development aspirations. The efforts put forth in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, particularly Chapter 15, titled “Accelerate Climate Action and Strengthen Disaster Resilience,” as well as existing national frameworks and plans on climate change, and international agreements like the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, are all crucial in this regard.

Initiatives such as the PEIS and the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition provide opportunities to strengthen convergence among diverse stakeholders. The CCC encourages the organization of similar events that facilitate whole-of-government, whole-of-society, whole-of-nation, and even whole-of-world approaches to addressing climate change. Such inclusive platforms play a significant role in ensuring comprehensive climate actions.

Undoubtedly committed to its mandate, the CCC is dedicated to placing the Philippines at the forefront of global climate action. It emphasizes the urgency for collective efforts to limit global warming to well below 1.5°C. The commission’s Vice Chairperson and Executive Director, Robert E.A. Borje, reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with The Filipino Times and all partners involved in building a climate-smart, climate-resilient, and sustainable nation and world.

The PEIS and the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition not only highlight the country’s economic potential but also demonstrate the commitment of the Philippines to addressing climate change and achieving sustainable development. By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, these events contribute to the ongoing efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the nation.

As the Philippine government and its partners continue to prioritize climate action, events like the PEIS and the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition serve as critical platforms for sharing best practices, exploring investment opportunities, and catalyzing the implementation of climate-resilient initiatives. With the support of the CCC and the dedication of all stakeholders involved, the Philippines is poised to emerge as a leader in climate-smart and sustainable development.

The Filipino Times and the organizers of the PEIS and the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition are commended for their efforts in driving climate-resilient economic growth and fostering closer collaboration among all stakeholders. The CCC’s endorsement of these events underscores the importance of collective action in addressing the challenges posed by climate change and building a sustainable future for the Philippines and the world.