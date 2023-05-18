Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW, DOH discuss reintegration efforts for OFWs, healthcare workers

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Department of Health (Philippines)

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) held a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen existing reintegration efforts for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), especially healthcare workers and their families.

Present in the meeting were DOH Officer-in-Charge Dr. Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire, together with Undersecretary for Governance and Organizational Development Team (GODT) Dr. Kenneth Ronquillo, and DMW Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi.

During the meeting, Vergeire stressed the importance of implementing a comprehensive program for migrant health workers.

“For us to be able to fully realize the promises of Universal Health Care, where all our kababayans will have access to primary care services, we first need the healthcare workers,” Vergeire said.

“Through this collaboration, we will implement joint programs to retain them in our country, produce enough, and strengthen our reintegration efforts so that we can meet their needs as well as those of their families,” she added.

Moreover, Vergeire noted that accurate and reliable data on outbound and returning migrant health workers is needed in instituting responsive reintegration programs.

