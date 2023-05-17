Latest NewsNewsTFT News

When to go home ‘for good’? Filipino influencers in UAE share tips on saving, investing for OFWs in PPIE 2023

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

(From left to right) Journalist Justin Aguilar, Financial Coach Jay Tolentino, Influencer Dan Lester Dabon, and Philippine Business Council - Dubai & Northern Emirates' Chairman Edwin Duria during the panel discussion entitled “Changing mindset: Is saving enough para mag 'for good'?"

Influencer Dan Lester Dabon, Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates’ Chairman Edwin Duria, and Financial Coach Jay Tolentino have shared tips on saving and investing for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who plan to go home ‘for good’ in the future.

A panel discussion entitled “Changing mindset: Is saving enough para mag ‘for good’?” was tackled by the three speakers during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 held from May 12 to 13.

The discussion centered on why saving is not enough for you to afford your ‘for good’ plan and why investing makes it faster for you to stay ‘for good’ in the Philippines.

According to Dabon, a healthcare professional in Abu Dhabi, CEO of DLD Consulting in the Philippines, and a father to Danaya, investing includes “high risks” but also come with high rewards.

“Feed yourself. When you reach that moment, you have to plan kasi diba lahat naman tayo nagsasawa,” Dabon shared during the panel discussion.

“The next morning you will realize I’m tired of doing this so what else can I do? So, at the end of the day, it’s about challenging the status quo and you have to believe yourself because if you don’t believe yourself, you will never go far,” he added.

On the other hand, Duria, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council – DNE, noted that OFWs should face their fear of failure and take every opportunity to invest.

“Hindi lang pupwede na malakas yung loob natin para gusto natin na mag negosyo, hindi pupwedeng ganun lang,” Duria said.

“You learn something for free from different platforms, nasa sayo na yun kung papaano mo gagamitin,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tolentino, a Financial Literacy Advocate and an Independent Financial Coach based in Dubai, revealed the different steps in building wealth such as defining your purpose, determining where you are, designing your lifestyle, getting out of debt, building your emergency fund, and having insurance.

“If you’re passive income is enough to help you sustain your day to day then you’re ready to retire,” Tolentino stated.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 17 at 15.17.14

RLC features premium property developments as wise investments in PH at PPIE 2023

2 mins ago
TFT NEWS PETBAE

No more ruff goodbyes, travel with ease & let PetBae take care of the rest

42 mins ago
business masterclass

Secret to success: Pinoy entrepreneurs reveal tips to successful businesses in the UAE in PPIE 2023

3 hours ago
teves

House to tackle possible expulsion of Arnie Teves

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button