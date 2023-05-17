Secret to success: Pinoy entrepreneurs reveal tips to successful businesses in the UAE in PPIE 2023

Successful Filipino entrepreneurs revealed the secret to successful businesses during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023, the longest-running event that gathers industry professionals, investors, and prospective buyers to explore the vibrant Philippine property market.

Roberto Capulong, Managing Director of Agemono Express Restaurant, Philip Vasquez, Operations Manager of Kasamar Holdings, Jennifer Segalowitz, Owner of Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ and Seafood, and Chaida Ortil-Das, Owner of Panadero, held a panel discussion entitled “Business Owner’s Masterclass”.

They shared their insights, tips, and success stories as Filipino entrepreneurs and professionals in the UAE.

Capulong, Managing Director of Agemono said that learning these days is very easy and it is one step towards success.

“Know your product…kapag hindi mo siya ginawa it’s just a dream hindi siya mangyayari so you have to take a risk at the same time. Maraming failures and you have to be ready,” Capulong said during the panel discussion.

“Pag-aralan niyo mabuti, be ready, attend seminars, and be on the right person. Lagi lang kayong mag-explore. Napakadali na ngayong mag-aral, manood ka lang ng YouTube makikita mo na lahat so it’s very easy,” he added.

On the other hand, Vasquez, Operations Manager of Kasamar Holdings, noted that studying the market before diving into it is one way to be a good brand.

“Have a full grasp of the market. Do your environmental study. Know how strong your competitors are, know how strong the substitutes are, know how strong your brand is, know how strong your selling proposition,” Vasquez said.

“I think that will make you a good brand or a good player in the market,” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Segalowitz, the woman behind the Mukbang Shows Restaurant urged fellow Filipinos to start investing even with a small capital.

“Wag kayong matakot na mag-invest kahit maliit lang na bagay, maliit lang na capital, lumalaki yan depende how you handle your finances. And kapag love mo yung ginagawa mo hindi ibig sabihin pulido na siya, daranas ka lahat ng sacrifice,” Segalowitz said.

“Go on, proceed ka lang kasi you set your goal. Kapag kasi naglagay tayo ng goal na gusto natin i-achieve doon ka mag-focus ‘wag doon sa discouragement,” she added.

For her part, Das, Owner of Panadero, bared that self-assessment is the first step in establishing a business.

“I-assess niyo muna yung sarili niyo kung ano bang gusto ninyong pasukin na business…tapos ano ang target ninyong market,” Das said.

“Mag-iinovate ka rin kung anong product ang gusto mong pasukin. Pag-aralan mo. Kailangan ninyong i-accept din yung failures dahil meron po at meron. And process pa rin po yan, part ng learning po yan for the entrepreneur,” she explained.

Further, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Chairman of the Philippine Economic & Investment Summit and the PPIE, served as the moderator of the panel discussion.

“Business is not for the faint-hearted but it is very rewarding if you really put your heart into it, a little bit of luck and lots of hard work,” Dr. Remo said.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.