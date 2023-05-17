Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visits dad in Manila

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel went on a community mission to Barangay 743 in the Malate District of Manila which is her father’s hometown.

In an Instagram post, R’Bonney uploaded a series of photos where she was seen handing out school supplies to children and red roses to some mothers in the community.

“To have the opportunity to come back to my fathers home street and celebrate with the community makes my heart so happy, we were able to hand out meals and provide school supplies for all the children. I loved seeing familiar faces,” R’Bonney wrote.

“This street showed me how different my life was in America and taught me how to be grateful for everything I have,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

The Filipino-American beauty queen was warmly welcomed by her family on her father’s side and the people in the area.

Moreover, R’Bonney shared that although she resides in the United States, she “spent many summer days playing on this street as a child.”

“From walking to buy pandesal in the morning, playing in the rain when it flooded, watching the fiesta parade, and sweating in the heat playing tongits on the plastic tables. I remember the warmth and kindest of the neighbours,” she added.