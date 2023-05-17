Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arnie Teves on supposed return to PH: Fake news

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said that his return to the Philippines as revealed by Justice Secretary Boying Remulla is untrue.

“Fake news. Dapat tinanong muna nila ako bago sila nagsalita,” Teves said in an interview in Radyo Pilipinas.

On Tuesday, Remulla said that a “reliable source” who may have access to flight data into the country, told him that Teves is returning to the Philippines.

Teves did not directly respond on whether he applied for political asylum in Timor Leste.

“Tanungin mo na lang si Boying, alam niya siguro ‘yun. Mas marami siyang alam sa akin eh,” Teves said.

Remulla said that 10 murder complaints will be filed against Teves.

Teves will also be facing other complaints of multiple frustrated murders and multiple attempted murders will also be filed against the lawmaker.

