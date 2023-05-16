Baguio reimposes face mask as COVID-19 cases rise anew, discourages handshake

The local government of Baguio City has mandated again the use of face masks in all establishments and in crowded places due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong also told residents to avoid handshaking to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wala namang restriction sa paggalaw ng mga tao, turista, estudyante pero mahigpit na ipinapaalala na wala munang pakikipagkamay at mabuting fist bump or elbow bump na lang muna mas lalong wala din munang beso-beso,” Magalong said in an interview in a GMA News report.

“Hindi naman natin kinokontrol ang movement ng tao, i-avoid na lang muna natin yung handshakes, gamitin na lang muna natin yung fist bump, elbow bump,” he added.

Magalong said that despite the uptick in new cases, there is no real cause for alarm due to the low hospitalization rate.

“Mild cases lang ang kanilang naitatala…ang mga ito ay hakbang lamang para mapababa ang transmission ng virus at hindi ibig sabihin na lalala ulit ang sitwasyon,” Magalong said.

