Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Baguio reimposes face mask as COVID-19 cases rise anew, discourages handshake

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

File Photo

The local government of Baguio City has mandated again the use of face masks in all establishments and in crowded places due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong also told residents to avoid handshaking to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wala namang restriction sa paggalaw ng mga tao, turista, estudyante pero mahigpit na ipinapaalala na wala munang pakikipagkamay at mabuting fist bump or elbow bump na lang muna mas lalong wala din munang beso-beso,” Magalong said in an interview in a GMA News report.

“Hindi naman natin kinokontrol ang movement ng tao, i-avoid na lang muna natin yung handshakes, gamitin na lang muna natin yung fist bump, elbow bump,” he added.

Magalong said that despite the uptick in new cases, there is no real cause for alarm due to the low hospitalization rate.

“Mild cases lang ang kanilang naitatala…ang mga ito ay hakbang lamang para mapababa ang transmission ng virus at hindi ibig sabihin na lalala ulit ang sitwasyon,” Magalong said.

OCTA research group that the country’s positivity rate is now at 25.4%. This means one out of four persons getting tested yielded positive results.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T112152.254

Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on Museum Day

1 hour ago
Slater Young and Kryz Uy

Slater Young apologizes for comment about men fantasizing other women

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T103756.344

DFA, DMW willing to lift deployment ban to Kuwait if OFW rights are protected, shelters allowed

2 hours ago
rhian ramos

Rhian Ramos ‘happy’ with Michelle Dee’s victory at Miss Universe Philippines

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button