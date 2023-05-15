PH officials bound for Kuwait to discuss visa suspension issue

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Migrant Workers will be flying to Kuwait to discuss with their counterparts the suspension of issuance of new entry and work visas for Filipinos.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the representatives will be leaving tonight or tomorrow to meet with Kuwaiti officials.

“They are not going to come back with this issue fully resolved, but these are exploratory talks, which eventually, hopefully will lead to a long-lasting solution. So at least we are talking to indicate to the Kuwaitis we are not quarrelling with them, we just want to clarify some issues,” De Vega said.

De Vega said that details or reasons behind the suspension are still unclear but it could be based from the bilateral labor agreement signed by the Philippines and Kuwait.

“Honestly, we only wish that they had discussed this with us before they suddenly dropped the bombshell last Wednesday, but that’s why we’re going to talk to them,” De Vega said.

“For those who are requesting or demanding or expecting the government to resolve this impasse with Kuwait and allow workers to come in and out, I’d like to remind them that the current situation came out because of that murder, and even without the murder, there’s a problem in which hundreds keep escaping. We are not criticizing the government of Kuwait… but we seek justice,” he added.