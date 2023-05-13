Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PPIE 2023 successfully concludes with thousands of attendees, esteemed speakers, leading exhibitors

Group photo during the inaugural of the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) featuring H.E. Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, H.E. Awad Mohammed Sheikh Al Murjin, Chairman of the Emirates Travellers Festival, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media and Chairman of PEIS and PPIE

The 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), organized by New Perspective Media Group, has successfully concluded – gathering thousands of attendees from different Emirates and having the greatest number of high-ranking delegates who participated.

With the aim to enhance the financial literacy of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the two-day free event offered panel discussions, booths, and activities for the attendees.

Among those present during the PPIE 2023 were H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., Consul General, Philippine Consulate in Dubai, Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Charmaine Mignon Yalong, Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Commercial Attaché to the Middle East and Africa, Michael Makdah, Director of Market Intelligence, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, H.E. Awad Mohammed Sheikh Al Murjin, Chairman, Emirates Travellers Festival, Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo, Executive Vice President, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Atty. Arifa A. Ala, Assistant Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines), Valerie Jane Soliven, Executive Vice President, Rockwell Land, Manny Arbues, Regional Head, Ayala Land, and Kristynne B. Tan, Marketing Director & Brand Operations Head, RLC Residences.

From L to R: Tracey Castillo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Rockwell Land; Romina Michelle Domingo, Ownership Solutions Head of RLC Residences; HE Ambassador Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media; H.E. Benhur Abalos, Minister of the Philippine Interior and Local Government; H.E. Awad Mohammed Sheikh Al Murjin, Chairman, Emirates Travellers Festival; Manuel Arbues, Regional Head of Ayala Land, during the PPIE & PEIS Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Series of speakers gave their insights on various topics such as real estate, investments, and business and finance.

The largest investment summit and property expo in Dubai was supported by Rockwell Land and RLC Residences as gold sponsors and Ayala Land as silver sponsor.

Moreover, it featured exhibitors including the Department of Migrant Workers, DTI, BCDA, Megaworld Corp., VHermosa Bright Corp., Philippine Airlines, AQWIRE, and Remata.

PPIE 2023 was held from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE, serving as an avenue for industry professionals, investors, and prospective buyers to explore the vibrant Philippine property market.

New Perspective Media Group, organizer of PEIS and PPIE

