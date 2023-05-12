LOOK: Largest Philippine international investment, economic expo officially open in Dubai

The largest Philippine international investment and economic expo and summit in the UAE has officially opened at Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai on May 12.

The annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and 9th edition of Philippine Economic & Investment Summit (PEIS) were inaugurated in a ribbon cutting ceremony by Hon. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and H.E. Philippine Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Chairman of PPIE and PEIS 2023, led the opening ceremony.

Hon. Renato N. Duenas, Jr., Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, also attended the twin events, along with government officials, CEOs, representatives of business councils from various countries, institutional and high net worth individuals, Filipino investors and entrepreneurs, and foreign investors.

Global investors meet Philippine business giants

PEIS aimed to promote business and investment opportunities in the Philippines by showcasing the economic forecast, business trends, government initiatives, investment incentives, and other laws and regulations that encourage investors to invest in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, PPIE, now in its 9th annual edition, is the most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, attended by reputable property developers, banks, insurance companies, and financial & investment institutions.

Abalos, who is expected to deliver a keynote address before prominent property and investment investors, will discuss current initiatives in good governance, peace and order, sustainable development, and ease of doing business that boost investor confidence in the Philippines.

The two-day international events, which will run on May 12-13, 2023 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai—will be open to the public for free.