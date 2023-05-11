Level up your snacking as Shankar Trading offers a healthy living option with newest Sky Flakes Rice Thinz

Sky Flakes, the Philippines’ number one brand of crackers since the 60’s, shares another healthy option for the mainstream market as it brings its newest product called the Sky Flakes Rice Thinz.

Sky Flakes continues to win people over, with its products sold worldwide. Having a taste that is universally appealing, the new Sky Flakes Rice Thinz will be available in five unique flavors including Barbecue, Cheddar Cheese, Paprika, Parmesan & Herbs, and Salt & Vinegar.

Now every nationality can enjoy the premium product that is baked and not fried. It is also gluten-free, made with rice bran oil, and no added MSG. The product is manufactured by M.Y. San Corporation globally known to produce quality biscuits and crackers.

As a quick fix for meals, the new Sky Flakes Rice Thinz is satisfying but still light on your waistline. People who want to keep their figures keep this all-time favorite rice cracker in their bags. Its calorie content is just enough to keep their energy up but is not too much to be fattening.

It is very affordable and is widely distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company, the leading importer and distributor of ethnic products.

Now, we can enjoy this healthy snack anytime we want, and anywhere in the UAE!