Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot five neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, in Texas

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

A small community in Texas is reeling after a shooting left five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy. According to police, the shooting occurred after neighbors complained to a man who was shooting a semi-automatic rifle in his front yard, which was keeping their baby awake.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, who used an AR-15-style rifle in the shooting. Authorities have seized the rifle used in the attack, but Oropeza may still be armed with a handgun.

Despite a massive manhunt involving scent-tracking dogs, men on horseback, and drones, Oropeza remains at large, and authorities believe he could be as far as 20 miles away.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who is a Mexican national, and he faces five counts of murder.

This is not the first time deputies have been to the suspect’s residence due to similar complaints.

The San Jacinto County Democratic Party has canceled its annual fundraiser and will instead hold a prayer vigil for the victims.

The tragedy has left the community in mourning, and authorities continue to search for the suspect.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T173917.217

UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for May 2023

36 mins ago
Untitled design 37

Mobile phones are 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat, here’s what you should do about it

2 hours ago
sudan

DMW studying possibility to charter flight for 340 Filipinos in Egypt who flee from Sudan

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T145414.379

Poe urges gov’t to regularly review deployment policies for OFWs

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button