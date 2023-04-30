Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot five neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, in Texas

A small community in Texas is reeling after a shooting left five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy. According to police, the shooting occurred after neighbors complained to a man who was shooting a semi-automatic rifle in his front yard, which was keeping their baby awake.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, who used an AR-15-style rifle in the shooting. Authorities have seized the rifle used in the attack, but Oropeza may still be armed with a handgun.

Despite a massive manhunt involving scent-tracking dogs, men on horseback, and drones, Oropeza remains at large, and authorities believe he could be as far as 20 miles away.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who is a Mexican national, and he faces five counts of murder.

This is not the first time deputies have been to the suspect’s residence due to similar complaints.

The San Jacinto County Democratic Party has canceled its annual fundraiser and will instead hold a prayer vigil for the victims.

The tragedy has left the community in mourning, and authorities continue to search for the suspect.