Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum names new deputies in latest decree

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Dubai’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has appointed new deputies in his latest Decree No. 21 of 2023, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The Decree replaces Decree No. 5 of 2008 and names Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is now the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The appointments are effective immediately and both leaders will assume their new roles without delay. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed is currently the chairman of the Dubai Media Council, while Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed serves as the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The Dubai Media Office statement indicated that Sheikh Mohammed made the appointments in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai. The move is expected to bring further stability and continuity to the leadership of the city-state.

These appointments mark a significant shift in the leadership structure of Dubai, with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed being promoted to First Deputy Ruler, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed assumes the new role of Second Deputy Ruler. The Decree is set to be published in the Official Gazette.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T114605.782

Marcos bound for Washington to forge closer PH-US ties

11 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T113422.609

17 Filipino evacuees from Sudan arrive in Manila

24 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T102453.466

DOLE announces free LRT-2 rides for workers on Labor Day

2 hours ago
al maktoum bridge

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge to partially close for six days per week until May 13: RTA

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button