Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum names new deputies in latest decree

Dubai’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has appointed new deputies in his latest Decree No. 21 of 2023, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The Decree replaces Decree No. 5 of 2008 and names Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is now the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The appointments are effective immediately and both leaders will assume their new roles without delay. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed is currently the chairman of the Dubai Media Council, while Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed serves as the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The Dubai Media Office statement indicated that Sheikh Mohammed made the appointments in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai. The move is expected to bring further stability and continuity to the leadership of the city-state.

These appointments mark a significant shift in the leadership structure of Dubai, with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed being promoted to First Deputy Ruler, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed assumes the new role of Second Deputy Ruler. The Decree is set to be published in the Official Gazette.