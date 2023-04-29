Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE launches vax awareness campaign on ‘World Immunization Week’

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a vaccine awareness campaign in line of the global celebration of World Immunization Week.

World Immunization Week is an annual event held every April 24 to 30, stressing “the need for joint and integrated efforts to promote the use of vaccines and safeguard individuals of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

In a statement released on Friday, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector said: “We look forward to increasing vaccine coverage and improving public health in the community, while enhancing preventive awareness and commitment to it. This will support the National Immunization Program and help us raise vaccine coverage rates to 99% and above, according to the dates of the National Immunization Program.”

MoHAP noted that this year’s celebration has the theme “The Big Catch Up,” which will include educational activities, scientific seminars, and innovative awareness lectures.

According to the ministry, they will focus on three key areas: raising awareness about the importance of vaccinations, intensifying educational activities, and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare workers.

Moreover, the event is eyed to reduce health, social, and economic burden through increased vaccine coverage and to establish enhanced coordination among health authorities in conducting training workshops for health workers.

