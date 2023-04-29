Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PCG reports one fatality, 16 rescued and 3 missing after vessel collision near Corregidor

A Filipino safety officer died following a collision between MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur at the vicinity waters off Corregidor Island yesterday, April 28.

According to reports, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) received an incident report that MV Hong Hai 189, a dredger flying the Sierra Leone flag, capsized after colliding with the Marshall Islands-flagged chemical/oil product tanker, MT Petite Soeur.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station Corregidor immediately directed the PCG vessel, BRP Capones, to proceed to the incident area for rescue operations.

Rescue vessel Heng Da 19 reported that 16 out of 20 crew members of MV Hong Hai 189 were rescued. However, one of the rescued crew, a Filipino safety officer, died at the hospital.

As of today, April 29, the search and rescue operations continue for the last three missing crew members of MV Hong Hai 189.

The PCG has dispatched another vessel, as well as aluminum and rubber boats, to assist with the search and rescue operations.

The Coast Guard Aviation Force is conducting an aerial survey to augment the SAR operations. As of 7:30 AM, the SAR team recovered one cadaver, a Chinese seaman. Meanwhile, all 21 crew members of MT Petite Soeur were in good physical condition.

The authorities are set to conduct a port state control inspection on MT Petite Soeur to hold and detain the vessel.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and dangers that the maritime sector faces on a daily basis, highlighting the importance of safety and security measures.

