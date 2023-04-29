DMW urges Filipinos to return home to PH amid ongoing fight in Sudan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Sudan to return to the Philippines with their families amid the continuing conflict in the African state.

In an online media briefing on Friday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople appealed to OFWs to just go back home.

“Kung may payo man ako sa kanila, uwi na lang. Uwi muna. Makakabalik naman ‘pag normal na ‘yung sitwasyon, pero hangga’t maaari uwi na lang and be safe with your family,” Ople said during the virtual press conference.

The DMW chief noted that she and other government officials are currently taking care of 50 Filipinos in Egypt, 49 of which are “Islamic students.”

“We are now focusing on booking their flights…exploring the possibility of booking a chartered flight to bring 340 Filipinos home from Egypt,” she added.

As of April 26, 350 Filipinos left Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, according to the Presidential Communications Office.