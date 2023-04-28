Key factors to consider when investing in Philippine real estate

Investing in real estate, especially for a first time homeowner, is a responsible financial decision that requires careful consideration to ensure a topnotch and flourishing investment. With the right property and an esteemed developer, it can easily serve as a steady income stream and create a more diversified investment portfolio.

Choosing the right developer means considering experience, reputability, customer service, and integrity. But with the multiple opportunities on the market, it’s also important to ask: what makes for a promising residential development?

Here are factors to highly consider when investing in real estate in the Philippines:

STRATEGIC LOCATIONS

Developments within strategic locations that are close to Central Business Districts and top-tier academic institutions can greatly affect the quality of life associated with your space. Being within a diverse yet exclusive community, along with access to other conveniences such as retail destinations, hospitals, and restaurants makes your property much more attractive for long-term lease, and in turn, raise the value for rental as opposed to other developments.

Since the inception of the esteemed Rockwell Center in Makati, Rockwell Land has expanded its geographical reach and has been on the forefront of setting the standard throughout key cities and provinces in the Philippines such as Makati, Pasig, Quezon City, Muntinlupa, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, and Bacolod. Accessibility is an important aspect in the masterplan of each Rockwell community.

EXCLUSIVITY & SECURITY

Apart from being located in a high-value location, a property by a reputable developer assures its premium quality and values the importance of creating a tight-knit community for its discerning residents.

Rockwell Land has evolved from within starting with Rockwell Center, and has since expanded strategically. But the prevailing constant throughout its 28 years, is how the strong sense of safety and security for its residents have remained intact. Likewise, each of Rockwell’s growing communities experience peace of mind with a dedicated Property Management Office and 24/7 security.

CONVENIENCE

Setting the blueprint and standard with Makati, Rockwell has replicated its master planned community outside the metro with curated lifestyle hubs, nearby conveniences, and premium work spaces and office towers. Rockwell communities are built to be self-sustaining. With retail establishments such as a grocery store, laundry shops, and so much more, everything you need is just within reach.

WORRY-FREE INVESTMENTS

Your property should be taken cared of even if you are far from home. A worry-free investment includes seamlessly and easily deciding what the next steps are for your unit, whether that’s having it leased or considering putting it on the market. With this in mind, it’s a convenient choice to buy a development with a team that can take care of this for you.

Rockwell Land likewise offers property management services through Rockwell Leasing and Secondary Sales. With executives assisting you in the lease or sale of your property, you can experience end to end quality service and allow your investment to grow quickly.

When it comes to buying a property, there are a lot of factors to consider. But at the end of the day, the best decision is based on what fits your goals and choosing a developer that offers end to end quality service to allow your investment to grow quickly.

To know more about Rockwell’s investment opportunities and expansive spaces for you to own, visit our booth during the 2023 Philippine Property Industry Expo (PPIE) on May 12-13 at Radisson Blu Hotel – Dubai Deira Creek or call +63917155ROCK.