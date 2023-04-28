IACAT to issue implementing rules on law vs online exploitation of children in May

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) has announced that it has rescheduled to May the approval of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 11930 or the “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children” Act.

During the IACAT’s 57th regular meeting on Monday, the council said the approval of the IRR was “rescheduled to a Special Council Meeting on May 4, 2023 to allow some final suggestions.”

This, after the council received reports that immigration officers have allegedly abused the departure formalities that resulted to several Filipinos missing or rebooking their flights.

In statement released on Wednesday, IACAT noted that the approval of the latest draft of the 2023 Revised Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Filipino Passengers was also reset “to give the member agencies more time to submit their comments.”

RA 11930 was passed as a law on July 30 last year. Authored by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the measure grants additional tools for law enforcement and reinforces responsibilities of social media platforms, electronic service providers, as well as internet and financial intermediaries.