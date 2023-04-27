Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOJ starts processing terrorist tag for Arnie Teves

Courtesy of: Department of Justice - Philippines

The Department of Justice said they are now processing the plan to tag suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves as terrorist.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said the designation of Teves as terrorist started at the Anti-Terrorism Council and he also indicated that three others may be tagged as terrorists along with the lawmaker.

“This morning the Anti-Terror Council met already and I’ve made a case already for the designation,” Remulla said.

“We started the process of designating Congressman Arnie Teves as a terrorist and a technical working group has been formed to recommend the action of the ATC as to the designation of Arnie Teves and with that, I just made a case out of it,” he added.

Remulla then justified the terrorist tag for Teves saying his involvement on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Governor Degamo is the highest locally elected official in the whole of Negros Oriental and for that person to be killed in his own home by a group of professional soldiers and of course recorded for posterity by the CCTV system shows us how brazen the crime was,” Remulla said.

“If a person with the rank of governor can be killed in his own home because of forces like this then who will not be terrorized by such an action,” he added.

Remulla said a case against Teves will be filed very soon.

“The case against Cong. Teves for multiple murder, for multiple frustrated murder, multiple attempted murder will be filed very soon,” Remulla said.

