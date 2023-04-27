BI welcomes new deputy commissioner

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has welcomed the appointment of new Deputy Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, who officially reported to the office on Monday.

Viado was taken in by Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco and the employees of the BI on April 24.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Tansingco said Viado holds a degree on Political Science from the University of the Philippines, and graduated law from the same university. He took the Philippine Bar in 1999.

Prior to his appointment, Tansingco noted that Viado was the partner of a law firm where he oversaw its over-all administration and operation.

He began his career in law as a legal counsel of multi-national corporations engaged in construction operations all over Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Moreover, Viado served in the Presidential Management Staff in Malacañang during the term of then President Joseph Estrada.

He gained extensive experience both in the public and private sectors, having also served under the Congress of the Philippines.