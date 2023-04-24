Marcos tells new PNP chief to enforce maximum tolerance vs critics

President Bongbong Marcos told newly appointed chief of the Philippine National Police Benjamin Acorda to enforce maximum tolerance on his critics and be open to comments on the organization.

Marcos was at Camp Crame on Monday during the change of command ceremony of the PNP. PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin also retired from his post today.

“Serve the people with integrity, with accountability, and genuine justice. Always be open to public scrutiny, and practice restraint and maximum tolerance in the face of harsh criticism,” Marcos said.

“As a united police force, always strive to win the trust, respect and admiration of our citizenry, through an efficient, ethical and compassionate brand of police work,” he added.

Marcos also told Acorda to make sure that police presence will be felt on the streets.

“Make them safer. Defend our democratic institutions, our cherished ideals. Protect the people, especially the weak, the vulnerable, and those who indirectly work with us in the same cause, such as journalists, civic action groups, civil volunteers, the like,” he added.

Marcos hopes that Acorda will be a role model to the members of the police force.

Prior to his appointment as next PNP chief, Acorda was the PNP director for intelligence.

He was also a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991 and

hails from Ilocos Norte, the home province of Marcos.