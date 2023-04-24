BI warns vs online love scams

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a warning to the public against online love scams that uses the agency’s name to force people to give out cash.

In a statement released on Sunday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said his office has received reports about an Australian national seeking help to the bureau after his Filipina friend “Victoria” was allegedly detained at the Clark International Airport in possession of 18 kilos of Alluvial gold bars.

Tansingco noted that the swindler also used a fake letter bearing his signature asking a payment of $4,000 to secure an “ownership certificate” for the release of “Victoria.”

“The Bureau has no business inspecting the luggage of passengers as it was the job of another government agency. Immigration officers are not authorized to receive money through wire transfers for immigration processes and documentation,” said Tansingco.

“These fraudsters had the audacity to use my name and forge my signature. It’s the same story over and over again, but this time scammers are also targeting foreign nationals using Filipinos. Do not be victimized by these criminals.” he added.