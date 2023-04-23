PAGASA warns heat index in Catbalogan, Samar to reach 56°C

State Weather Bureau PAGASA has warned that the heat index in Catbalogan, Samar may reach to 56°C. Health experts warned the public to take precautions amid rising temperatures.

PAGASA said the heat index in Catbalogan is expected to reach 56°C on April 25. It will slightly drop to 51°C on April 26.

The Health Department said extreme high temperatures may cause heat exhaustion and stroke.

“Yung heat stress at heat exhaustion, pawis na pawis tayo niyan. Mauuhaw po tayo niyan. ‘Yung iba maaaring himatayin. Pero yung heat stroke, nako, wala ka nang pawis non,” said DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag in a GMA News report.

“Pula-pula na yung balat mo tapos maaari kang makuhanan ng temperature at lalagpas ng 40°C ‘yun at para ka nang nahihibang,” he added.

The health official said the public should drink lots of water, use umbrella when outside their homes, and get some rest.

Philheath also told GMA News that hospitalization due to heath exhaustion and heat stress will be covered by the state health insurer.

“Mayroon tayong package na P6,500. ‘Yan po ay para na po sa hospital charges at kasama ‘yung benefits para doon sa attending physician,” said PhilHealth corporate communications department senior manager Rey Baleña.