Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IATF raises Alert Level 2 in Benguet, other provinces until April 30 due to COVID-19 cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

File Photo

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has raised Alert Level 2 in Benguet and 25 other provinces due to rising Covid-19 cases from April 15 to April 30.

The areas under Alert Level 2 are the following:

1. Benguet;
2. Ifugao;
3. Quezon Province;
4. Palawan;
5. Camarines Norte;
6. Masbate;
7. Antique;
8. Negros Occidental;
9. Bohol;
10. Cebu Province;
11. Negros Oriental;
12. Leyte;
13. Western Samar;
14. Lanao del Norte;
15. Davao de Oro;
16. Davao del Norte;
17. Davao del Sur;
18. Davao Occidental;
19. North Cotabato;
20. Sarangani;
21. Sultan Kudarat;
22. Dinagat Islands;
23. Basilan;
24. Maguindanao;
25. Sulu; and
26. Tawi-Tawi

Alert Level 2 means certain establishments and activities are allowed at 50% capacity indoors for fully vaccinated adults while 70% capacity outdoors.

Other areas that are not included in the list are still under Alert Level 1 which means no restrictions for intra and interzonal travel.

The Health Department said that the country’s tally of active Covid-19 cases climbed back over 10,000 on Tuesday with some 287 new infections reported.

The DOH said that despite the uptick in cases the hospitalization rate remains manageable.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sudan 2

Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi Arabia amid clashes in Sudan

6 mins ago
IMG 8295

The best lechon manok: Chooks Express opens its first branch in UAE

1 hour ago
weather 1

PAGASA warns heat index in Catbalogan, Samar to reach 56°C

2 hours ago
hailey bieber

Selena Gomez fans bash Hailey Bieber for allegedly copying cooking show

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button