IATF raises Alert Level 2 in Benguet, other provinces until April 30 due to COVID-19 cases

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has raised Alert Level 2 in Benguet and 25 other provinces due to rising Covid-19 cases from April 15 to April 30.

The areas under Alert Level 2 are the following:

1. Benguet;

2. Ifugao;

3. Quezon Province;

4. Palawan;

5. Camarines Norte;

6. Masbate;

7. Antique;

8. Negros Occidental;

9. Bohol;

10. Cebu Province;

11. Negros Oriental;

12. Leyte;

13. Western Samar;

14. Lanao del Norte;

15. Davao de Oro;

16. Davao del Norte;

17. Davao del Sur;

18. Davao Occidental;

19. North Cotabato;

20. Sarangani;

21. Sultan Kudarat;

22. Dinagat Islands;

23. Basilan;

24. Maguindanao;

25. Sulu; and

26. Tawi-Tawi

Alert Level 2 means certain establishments and activities are allowed at 50% capacity indoors for fully vaccinated adults while 70% capacity outdoors.

Other areas that are not included in the list are still under Alert Level 1 which means no restrictions for intra and interzonal travel.

The Health Department said that the country’s tally of active Covid-19 cases climbed back over 10,000 on Tuesday with some 287 new infections reported.

The DOH said that despite the uptick in cases the hospitalization rate remains manageable.