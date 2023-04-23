IATF raises Alert Level 2 in Benguet, other provinces until April 30 due to COVID-19 cases

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has raised Alert Level 2 in Benguet and 25 other provinces due to rising Covid-19 cases from April 15 to April 30.
The areas under Alert Level 2 are the following:
1. Benguet;
2. Ifugao;
3. Quezon Province;
4. Palawan;
5. Camarines Norte;
6. Masbate;
7. Antique;
8. Negros Occidental;
9. Bohol;
10. Cebu Province;
11. Negros Oriental;
12. Leyte;
13. Western Samar;
14. Lanao del Norte;
15. Davao de Oro;
16. Davao del Norte;
17. Davao del Sur;
18. Davao Occidental;
19. North Cotabato;
20. Sarangani;
21. Sultan Kudarat;
22. Dinagat Islands;
23. Basilan;
24. Maguindanao;
25. Sulu; and
26. Tawi-Tawi
Alert Level 2 means certain establishments and activities are allowed at 50% capacity indoors for fully vaccinated adults while 70% capacity outdoors.
Other areas that are not included in the list are still under Alert Level 1 which means no restrictions for intra and interzonal travel.
The Health Department said that the country’s tally of active Covid-19 cases climbed back over 10,000 on Tuesday with some 287 new infections reported.
The DOH said that despite the uptick in cases the hospitalization rate remains manageable.