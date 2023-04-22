UAE President commits to transformative climate action in light of COP28

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed its commitment to achieving transformative climate action, moving from deliberation to action, and delivering a comprehensive action plan for the benefit of all people and the planet ahead of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

During a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change, His Highness said: “The UAE was the first Gulf country to ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first in the region to commit to reducing emissions in all economic sectors by the year 2030. It has also announced its strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. We have invested over US$150 billion in climate action and have ambitious plans for further investments in this field in the future.”

In a statement released on Thursday, the President stressed that the UAE has made climate action the center of its strategy, eyeing sustainable economic and social growth while doing its part for the environment and future generations.

“Energy and climate change are closely intertwined. And thus it is essential that the world accelerates its logical, realistic, and balanced transition in the energy sector by increasing renewable energy production capacity by at least three times and doubling hydrogen production,” he noted.

Moreover, His Highness bared that despite the intensified risk of climate change, there is still a chance to prevent its consequences, given the genuine intent for immediate and collective global action.

The President sent an open invitation to the world to participate in the UAE’s efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a significant advancement in climate action.