BI rescues 2 trafficking victims at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has barred two Filipinas bound to Dubai at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for allegedly using fake exit stamps handed by a human trafficking group.

In a statement released on Friday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco revealed that the intercepted victims were supposed to board a Cebu Pacific flight.

The women disguised themselves as tourists, but later admitted that they were leaving the country to work as household service workers.

They noted that a certain “Regine” and “Onday” offered the job in Dubai whom they found online via Facebook.

Moreover, they were instructed to wait for the escorts, given the stamped passports and boarding passes, but nobody came and the contact person was unreachable.

Tansingco reiterated to the public to remain vigilant on online recruitment.

Further, the victims were turned over to the Inter-Agency Against Trafficking (IACAT) for assistance in filing cases against their recruiters.

